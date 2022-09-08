Scammers using Texas AG Ken Paxton's name, signature to steal information

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says that scammers are using his name, signature, and office seal to steal personal data.

Paxton says the "phishing scam" attempted to scare Texans by claiming they committed identity theft and are facing prosecution and significant jail time. The email purports to be signed by Paxton.

Recipients are then instructed to call a toll-free number and provide their personal data.

Anyone who received an email or communication like this is asked to report it to the AG's Consumer Protection Division by calling toll-free 1-800-621-0508 or by filing a complaint online.