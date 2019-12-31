Texans' J.J. Watt activated ahead of Saturday's game against Buffalo Bills

article

Defensive end J.J. Watt has been added to the active roster and is set to play in Saturday's game against the Buffalo Bills.

Watt returned to practice with the Houston Texans on Tuesday, clearing the way for the star defensive end to play in the team's playoff game in two weeks.

Watt had been out since Oct. 27 after tearing a pectoral muscle, an injury that required surgery.

*The Associated Press has contributed to this report.