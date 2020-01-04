Texans fans predict close win and big comeback for JJ Watt

article

Before the game, FOX 26 caught up with Texans' fans at tailgating and their predictions were spot on for the team's first playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. They felt it was going to be a tough, close game. However, JJ Watt's comeback and the team's talent would take the Texans all the way. Fans were right.

The Texans won 19-22.

A sack by JJ Watt is exactly what Texans fans feel turned the game around in the third quarter after a tough first half.

"He was a beast on the field," said Roman Flanagan referring to Watt.

"JJ watt and his energy baby! And, we have the number one quarterback Deshaun Watson," Artmetria Warfield shouted with excitement.

Next weekend, the Texans will either take on the Kansas City Chief or Baltimore Ravens.