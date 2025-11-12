Tesla begins hiring for new $200 million "Megafactory" near Houston

article

The Brief Tesla has started hiring for its new $200 million Megafactory in Brookshire, Texas, near Houston. The facility will produce Megapack batteries for grid energy storage, mirroring a successful plant in California. The project is expected to create at least 1,500 jobs by 2028, with production targeted to begin in late 2026.



Tesla Inc. has begun hiring for its new $200 million Megafactory under development near the Houston area. The Megafactory in Brookshire, Texas, located in Waller County, marks a major milestone in Tesla’s expansion into Texas-based clean energy manufacturing.

$200 Million Texas investment

What we know:

The Austin-based company listed more than 40 open positions for the new location this month, including manufacturing engineers, welders and managers, according to Tesla’s website.

The Brookshire facility, about 35 miles west of Houston, is modeled after Tesla’s Megafactory in Lathrop, California, where the company produces its large-scale "Megapack" batteries used for grid energy storage.

Tesla’s new campus in the Empire West Business Park will include two large buildings and an investment of more than $200 million in construction, automation and robotics equipment, according to Waller County commissioners earlier this year.

Tesla creating 1,500 new Texas jobs

By the numbers:

The project is expected to employ at least 375 people by the end of 2026, 750 by 2027 and 1,500 by 2028, according to a social media post from Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Over a 10-year period starting January 2026, the company projects paying more than $1 billion in employee salaries.

Musk amplified news of the hiring push on social media this week, reposting updates that highlighted the Brookshire factory as the automaker’s "third Megafactory" alongside existing plants in California and Shanghai.

One post described the site as part of Tesla’s effort to expand its "Megapack empire," noting that the company is now producing more than 80 gigawatt hours annually.

What's next:

Construction on Tesla’s Brookshire site is ongoing, with production targeted to begin in late 2026.