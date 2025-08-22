North Harris County: Tenants at Timber Ridge Townhomes frustrated over living conditions

The Brief Tenants at Timber Ridge Townhomes report unlivable conditions, including mold, water leaks, and non-working utilities, leading to frustration and a desire to move out. Shantay Jackson, a tenant whose apartment caught fire, claims the property manager has not addressed safety concerns despite repeated requests. FOX 26 contacted the apartment complex for comment but did not receive a response in time for the report.



Tenants at Timber Ridge Townhomes are expressing frustration with the complex and the property manager, citing unlivable conditions and negligence. One tenant plans to move in the next two weeks, while others want to leave but are stuck with leases that prevent them from doing so.

‘I’m at my last straw'

What they're saying:

Frustration is mounting among tenants who report mold, water leaks, non-working toilets and lights, and unwelcome guests, including at least a dozen wasp nests outside an apartment.

"When I get back home from work, I’m going to hell. I’ve reported it, and I’ve done everything I can do, and I’m at my last straw. I’m hoping other people in this complex can see this and speak up and not be afraid," said Shantay Jackson, a tenant who has lived at the complex for three years.

Jackson says her apartment once caught fire, but her alarms did not work. She only knew it was on fire after waking up in the middle of the night coughing and struggling to breathe.

"I’m more than frustrated. I’m a single mother of an 18-year-old daughter, and we were in this home when it happened. They have done nothing but come in here and take snapshots. Our lives are in danger," Jackson said.

Tenants say they have brought their concerns to the property manager.

"They’re trying to find a vendor to come out and do something at a good price for them because all of the vendors are third-party, and they need someone with good pricing that can fix the conditions," Jackson said.

SIMILAR REPORT: Tenants allege roaches, water leaks, mold and no A/C at Aqua Bella apartments

While the complex searches for viable vendors, tenants are also frustrated by uncompleted maintenance requests.

"You put in a service request, and they will email you and say it’s completed. How? If they haven’t even come out and done anything—they’re lying," Jackson said.

While Jackson will be moving out in two weeks, other tenants remain stuck in their leases and have turned to the media to hold the complex accountable.

"I’m tired. Only God can help me now," Jackson said.