Southeast Houston: Tenants allege roaches, water leaks, mold and no A/C at Aqua Bella apartments

The Brief Multiple tenants reached out to FOX 26 about the living conditions at the Aqua Bella apartments. Several tenants said they're dealing with leaks, mold, pest infestations and no A.C. Aqua Bella ownership said all reported concerns have been promptly addressed.



Tenants at Aqua Bella Apartments along Martin Luther King Boulevard say conditions inside their units are unbearable, citing roaches, water leaks, mold, rats and living without air conditioning.

‘Deplorable’ conditions at SE Houston apartment complex

What we know:

Residents shared photos they say show the reality inside their apartments.

Cecilanna Warren says she hasn't had air conditioning for seven months. She also says she had to take her kids to a motel.

"I’ve been moved to three different apartments due to flooding, roaches, mold and electricity issues," Warren said. "My tub water runs brown, my toilet backed up, [and] I’ve had no A.C. in seven months, not seven days, seven months."

Another tenant, Destiny Hogues, described water pouring from a bathroom ceiling.

"It was raining in my restroom. I had to hold an umbrella over my daughter so she could pee," Hogues. "When I asked them to fix it, it took them two weeks to come out. My restroom was overflowing into my room [and] living room. I had to mop every day just to make it livable. None of these apartments are livable."

Hogues also says mold inside air vents has made her and her children sick at times.

Shameka Holiday says living without air conditioning has been stressful.

"You can’t breathe," she said. "I go through two, three loads of clothes a day, taking showers, sitting in bath towels. I wouldn’t wish my worst enemy to live here."

Several tenants say they’ve reported multiple complaints with property management but claim little to nothing has been done.

Management response

The other side:

FOX 26 contacted Walker Holder, which manages Aqua Bella Apartments, regarding the tenants’ claims. Aqua Bella ownership sent the following statement:

"At Aqua Bella Apartments, our residents’ comfort and safety are our highest priorities. We are aware of recent concerns regarding air conditioning service and pest management, and we want to provide clarity on these matters. Ownership has invested heavily in system upgrades in 2025, with the most recent outage caused by an external electrical surge; repairs are underway, and window units have been offered to residents. The property also receives weekly professional pest control service, and all reported concerns have been promptly addressed."

FOX 26 also reached out to the City of Houston to ask whether complaints have been filed about this complex. We’re waiting for a response.