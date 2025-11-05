Teen released after probation ends accused in new crimes

The Brief Based on court documents, Corey Oliver made it clear to Harris County's criminal justice system he was going to do what he wanted to do. While serving juvenile probation, Oliver picks up three more charges: aggravated robbery, tampering with evidence, and possession of a prohibited weapon - a machine gun. According to court documents, he violated his bond conditions multiple times.



Based on court documents, Corey Oliver made it clear to Harris County's criminal justice system he was going to do what he wanted to do.

Breaking Bond: 18-year-old freed on bond faces fresh felony charges

What they're saying:

The 18-year-old was serving juvenile probation for three felonies.

"Including robbery, evading arrest, and possession of a weapon a gun," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

The backstory:

While serving juvenile probation, Oliver picks up three more charges: aggravated robbery, tampering with evidence, and possession of a prohibited weapon - a machine gun.

"He's selling a gun to somebody. After he sells the gun and gets the money, he turns around and robs the guy, he steals the gun to get the gun back," Kahan said.

Oliver was behind bars until August 1. On July 31, his juvenile probation ended. The next day, he was released from jail on a $40,000 bond.

According to court documents, he violated his bond conditions multiple times.

On October 15, Oliver became a wanted fugitive. 10 days later, he's arrested. Police say he had a machine gun, his second one.

Kahan calls Oliver a threat to public safety.

"Look at his track record," he said.

Oliver is now being held without bond until he returns to court on January 26, 2026.