Teen killed in west Houston shooting, police search for 3 possible shooters

Houston Police were called to the area of 6900 block of Caddo Lake Lane in west Houston around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived, they found a male in his late teens dead after being shot multiple times.

Police say a vehicle pulled up, and the teen approached the vehicle and the shooting started.

Investigators say they found three different shell casings, so there could possibly be three shooters.

Information they have about the shooting comes from surveillance video in the area.

If anyone has information about this shooting, you're urged to call Crime Stoppers, HPD Homicide Division, at 713-308-3600.