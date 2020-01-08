Teacher in The Woodlands accused of improper relationship with a student

article

Authorities say a Montgomery County teacher was arrested for an improper relationship with a student.

On December 13, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says they learned that a high school student at Woodlands Christian Academy had told her mother about an inappropriate relationship between herself and a teacher.

Deputies say the teacher was identified as 32-year-old Lacey Jo Cunningham.

Detectives interviewed Cunningham at her Conroe apartment and collected electronic devices that will undergo forensic and digital analysis.

As a result of the information obtained in the investigation, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Cunningham on December 18 for the second-degree felony charge of Improper Relationship between Educator and Student.

On December 19, she turned herself in at the Montgomery County Jail. She was given a $50,000 bond and has since bonded out.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 or Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867) and refer to case #19A399382.