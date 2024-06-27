The Texas Education Agency (TEA) has launched an investigation into Fort Bend Independent School District (ISD) following electioneering complaints and violations of the Texas Open Meetings Act.

TEA is looking into allegations Fort Bend ISD incentivized students and staff to vote in last year's Voter Approval Tax Rate Election, which was successfully passed. The investigation is also scrutinizing claims that the district breached the Texas Open Meetings Act during employment decisions involving the district's former superintendent, Dr. Christi Whitbeck.

RELATED: Fort Bend ISD Superintendent Dr. Christie Whitbeck retires early amid controversy

Dr. Whitbeck's abrupt retirement last year sparked controversy, as it came only months after she received a new contract and a raise. The school board approved her retirement in a closed-door session, raising questions about the transparency of the process.

In response, Fort Bend ISD's new superintendent, Dr. Marc Smith, has issued a statement affirming the district's commitment to full cooperation with the TEA's investigation. "We are dedicated to being transparent and will provide all requested information."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

"It is a new day in Fort Bend ISD with a new administration," said FBISD Board President Kristin Tassin. "Our board intends to work with Dr. Smith to ensure our district fully cooperates with the REA and is transparent with our community."

The investigation remains ongoing, and the district awaits further developments as the TEA continues its inquiry into these serious allegations.