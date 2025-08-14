The Brief A TDCJ van was involved in a crash in Walker County. Multiple correctional officers were injured. One was airlifted, and four others were transported by ambulance.



Multiple Texas Department of Criminal Justice correctional officers were injured in a crash involving a TDCJ transport van and a pickup truck in Walker County, officials say.

TDCJ transport van involved in crash

What we know:

The crash occurred on FM 980, north of Huntsville, on Thursday morning.

According to TDCJ, six staff members – and no inmates – were on the transport van. One correctional officer was airlifted to the hospital, and four other correctional officers were taken to local hospitals by ambulance.

The roadway was closed in both directions north of FM 2628, but it reopened around 10:30 a.m.

What we don't know:

The extent of their injuries is not known at this time. It’s not known at this time what caused the crash.

FOX 26 has a crew headed to the scene. We’ll update this story as we gather more information.