Question…? Are you ready to work up a sweat before The Great War of getting into NRG Stadium to see Taylor Swift?

Orangetheory Fitness is hosting a free workout open to the public before the Eras Tour comes to Houston from April 21-23. The workout will be on April 20 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Eleanor Tinsley Park.

The class will be set to a Taylor Swift soundtrack and led by Mastermind coaches who will walk you through a high-intensity workout. There will also be giveaways!

You are encouraged to bring your own mats for a workout you'll remember All Too Well.

Grab your friend, maybe a cardigan, and head to the park dressed in your favorite Taylor Swift Era for a fun activity before you're screaming your heart out to Taylor.