Expand / Collapse search

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Houston: Enjoy Swift themed workout before concert

By
Published 
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Question…? Are you ready to work up a sweat before The Great War of getting into NRG Stadium to see Taylor Swift?

Orangetheory Fitness is hosting a free workout open to the public before the Eras Tour comes to Houston from April 21-23. The workout will be on April 20 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Eleanor Tinsley Park.

ERAS TOUR TICKETS: Taylor Swift Houston concert ticket giveaway: How to enter at Capital One Café in The Galleria

Historic demand for Taylor Swift tickets crash Ticketmaster

Taylor Swift fans are battling it out for Taylor Swift tickets. FOX26 producer Alyssa Chester is one of the fans who got lucky.

The class will be set to a Taylor Swift soundtrack and led by Mastermind coaches who will walk you through a high-intensity workout. There will also be giveaways!

SUGGESTED: Taylor Swift Eras Tour Houston: What to know for NRG Stadium, parking, bag policy

You are encouraged to bring your own mats for a workout you'll remember All Too Well.

Grab your friend, maybe a cardigan, and head to the park dressed in your favorite Taylor Swift Era for a fun activity before you're screaming your heart out to Taylor.