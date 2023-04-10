Are you still trying to get tickets to Taylor Swift’s sold out Houston concerts? Here’s a chance to get some – for free.

Capital One Café in The Galleria is hosting a giveaway. Six people will be selected to win a pair of tickets to one of the Eras Tour shows in Houston.

Swift will play three concerts in Houston on April 21, 22 and 23. The company says two winners will be chosen at random for each show.

Starting Tuesday until Friday, fans can stop by the Capital One Café in The Galleria to enter. They will need to scan a QR code on a sign in the store or scan a Capital One ambassador’s lanyard.

You don't need to be a Capital One customer to enter.

Winners will be notified by email, and the tickets will be digitally transferred to the winners.

Capital One Café in The Galleria is located at 500 Westheimer Road, Suite #B3726. It is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and closed on Sunday.