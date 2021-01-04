Target recalls infant rompers due to choking hazard

article

Target is issuing a recall of nearly 300,000 infant rompers because the snaps could detach and present a choking hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the snaps around the crotch of the garments can break or detach, and then children could choke on them, or be cut or pinched.

The Cloud Island brand rompers were sold in five designs - Waterfront Baby Boutique, Little Wildflower and Joyful Mint, Oh Honeybee and Pink, and Floral Fields and Mint - in sizes of newborn, 0-3 months, 6-9 months, and 12 months.

Target is offering a refund. To contact Target with questions about the recall, call 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT, daily or at www.target.com and click on "Recalls" at the bottom of the page, then on "Clothing" for more information.

The CPSC says anyone who purchased this product should immediately take the recalled infant rompers away from children and return them to any Target Store for a full refund. Consumers that purchased the rompers on Target.com can contact Target to receive a prepaid return label to return the rompers.

There have been 16 reports of the snaps breaking, detaching, or missing from the rompers including one report of scratches and one report of a child being pinched.

Advertisement

The rompers were sold at Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com, GoogleExpress.com and Shipt.com from July 2019 through October 2020 for about $10 for a single romper and $11 for 2-pack rompers set.

This story was reported from Tampa, Florida.