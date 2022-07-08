Man who exchanged gunfire with deputy in custody after hours-long standoff: sheriff

A man who exchanged gunfire with a deputy is in custody after an hours-long standoff at a warehouse in northwest Harris County, authorities say.

The sheriff’s office and SWAT were at the scene in the 13400 block of FM 529 for several hours on Friday morning.

FOLLOW THE LATEST HARRIS COUNTY NEWS

According to the sheriff, the incident began when deputies responded to a call about a burglary of a business in the area.

The sheriff says a deputy and a possible suspect exchanged gunfire at the scene, and the male possibly retreated into the building.

The deputy was not injured. It is not known if the suspect was injured.

SWAT deployed what appeared to be tear gas multiple times at the scene, and they also sent in a robot to locate the suspect.

They later used their BearCat armored vehicle to make a hole in the side of the building and sent a drone inside.

At 9:41 a.m., Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the suspect had been taken into custody.