SUV driver dies in crash with sweeper truck on North Freeway

Authorities say a driver died after crashing into a sweeper truck along the North Freeway.

The crash occurred just before 2:30 a.m. Monday in the southbound lanes of the freeway near Cypresswood.

According to the sheriff’s office, a sweeper crew consisting of two sweeper trucks, a pickup truck and a crash truck were working in the area.

They had reportedly run over some debris in the shoulder. The sheriff’s office says the pickup truck and two sweepers stopped on the shoulder while the crash truck stopped on the outside lane from the shoulder.

According to the sheriff’s office, an SUV was traveling on the shoulder and crashed into one of the sweeper trucks.

The SUV and the sweeper truck both caught on fire.

Authorities say the SUV driver was unable to get out of the vehicle and died at the scene.

The driver of the sweeper truck was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.