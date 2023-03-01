Suspects steal truck from Houston parking lot, vehicle not yet recovered

The Houston Police Department is investigating after suspects stole a truck from a victim in a Houston parking lot last month.

According to authorities, the aggravated robbery occurred in the 14100 block of northwest Freeway on Monday, February 13.

The victim told police that while inside the restaurant, they noticed that someone was in their truck with the hood open.

The victims ran outside and confronted the suspect in their truck, who closed the driver's side door on a female victim's hand and drove forward over a concrete parking barricade.

Authorities said a second suspect, who was in a dark-colored Chevrolet truck with custom rims and a bed cover, also sped away from the scene.

A male victim ran after the suspect in his truck onto the Northwest Freeway feeder road and fired several shots towards the back of his truck, breaking the rear glass. It's unknown if the suspect was struck by the gunfire.

Both suspects were described as Hispanic males.

Authorities said the truck has yet to be recovered.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS, submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.