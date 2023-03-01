Mother's purse snatched in Houston daycare parking lot, authorities looking for suspect

article

The Houston Police Department needs your help locating a suspect involved in an aggravated robbery that occurred last month.

According to Houston police, the robbery occurred on the 1500 block of West 25th Street on Thursday, February 9, around 6 p.m.

The victim told police that she was in the process of putting her child in her vehicle when she was approached from behind by an unknown male, who forcibly grabbed her purse from her.

Authorities said the suspect, who is described as a Black male, 20 to 25 years old, 5'11" to 6'0" tall, 160 to 170 pounds, wearing white shorts and a brown hoodie, fled the scene in a white 4-door sedan, possibly a Hyundai.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app