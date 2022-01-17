Suspects steal $100K in gold coins from vehicle in Houston, authorities searching for suspect

article

Crime Stoppers and the Harris County Constable’s Office Precinct 2 need your help in identifying the suspects responsible for stealing $100,000 of gold coins from inside a vehicle.



Back on September 28, 2021, authorities said two suspects burglarized a vehicle in the 11800 block of East Freeway in Houston around 3 p.m.

According to a release, during the incident, the suspects were captured on video surveillance burglarizing vehicles in the parking lot.



That’s where, officials said, the suspects stole over $100,000 of gold coins from inside a vehicle.

The suspects then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Crimes Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case.

If you have any information, you can call (713) 222-TIPS or submit a tip online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

