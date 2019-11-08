Suspects on the run after ATM burglary on Bissonnet

article

Bellaire police are looking for the suspects behind the burglary of an ATM overnight.

Officers responded to reports of a burglary in progress at a BBVA Compass bank drive-up ATM around 3:30 a.m. Friday.

Officers arrived to find part of the drive-up ATM separated from the housing. There was also some debris in the parking lot.

The suspects used a van to rip the ATM apart.

It's unknown at the time of this writing if any money was taken during the burglary.