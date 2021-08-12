Suspects in luxury vehicle theft ring arrested in Katy

article

Fort Bend County sheriff's deputies have arrested a mother and son duo for their involvement in a luxury vehicle theft ring.

The sheriff's office says their Auto Theft Unit received a tip about a possible stolen vehicle at a home in the 1800 block of Brea Ridge Trail in Katy on Aug. 4.

FBCSO Auto Theft Unit investigators say they then found more stolen vehicles at the residence.

Detectives subsequently obtained a search warrant for the residence and arrested Nga Thi Nguyen and her son Alex Van Le.

Nguyen, 47, has been charged with Felony Theft of Property, and Le, 32, has been charged with Felony Theft of Property.

FBCSO says they have also identified six company names as part of their investigation: Auto Source of Houston; McKenna Motors LLC; A1-Imports; Freeman Auto Sales; PR One Sales LLC; and McKenna of Houston LLC.

"I applaud the excellent investigative work of our Detectives," said Sheriff Eric Fagan. "They have made a major dent in a multi-million dollar vehicle theft ring that targeted our Fort Bend County citizens."

FBCSO asks if anyone has recently purchased vehicles from these subjects or these businesses, to call their Auto Theft Unit at 281-341-3853 to have your vehicle inspected.