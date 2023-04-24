Suspected drunk driver accused of killing man leaving Taylor Swift concert

Authorities have a man behind bars accused of killing a man after hitting him with his car.

Court documents say Alan Hayes, 34, hit Jacob Charles Lewis with his car and kept on driving this past overnight Saturday.

Alan Bryant Hayes (Photo courtesy of Harris County Jail Records)

It happened in the 900 block of Southwest Freeway around 1:15 a.m., according to a press release from Houston PD. Investigators said Lewis was heading northbound on the Southwest Freeway when his car broke down. He then got out and tried pushing it from behind, while another unidentified man remained in the driver's seat.

During that time, Hayes was driving his car northbound and reportedly hit Lewis before crashing into his car. Lewis was then rushed to a hospital in serious condition, where authorities later said he died from his injuries. The other man who stayed inside the vehicle was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

According to a GoFundMe set up by the family, Lewis was leaving a Taylor Swift concert shortly before the incident.

Authorities said Hayes kept driving after hitting Lewis but was followed by a tow truck driver to the 4500 block of Caroline St. where a foot chase began shortly afterward. He was arrested by responding officers and taken to a hospital after suffering minor injuries.

Court records show Hayes had two prior convictions for driving while intoxicated in 2015 and 2018, respectively.

The 34-year-old is now facing additional felony charges including Failure to Stop and Render Aid and Driving While Intoxicated.

No additional information, as of this writing, has been shared, but FOX 26 will continue to make updates to this story as it develops.