Taylor Swift fans sell out her limited edition album release on Record Store Day

Less than 12 hours after Taylor Swift took the stage in Houston, Swifties got up bright and early lining up at Cactus Music to buy her vinyl record exclusively released for Record Store Day.

"We’re number one and two [in line]," said Sarah Martinez, standing next to her friend Krystal Hinojosa who added, "We lined up really early to get these."

This album in particular, the Long Pond Studio Sessions is an alternate recording of Folklore, which was released in 2020.

"The album came out on my birthday, so it’s a very special album to me," said Hinojosa.

Seventy-five thousand copies exist and Cactus Music got ahold of 400 which is exponentially higher than your typical Record Store Day exclusive. Owner Quinn Bishop explained, "The production of those can be as low as 1,200 or as much as 25,000 is usually the cap."

It’s a stark difference from just one year ago. Taylor Swift's 2022 Record Store Day release was more than rare.

"Most stores only got three to five which made it, put us squarely in the disappointment business, and we don’t like to do that," said Bishop.

Leslie Chairez remembers it fondly adding, "That’s why this year, we were like we gotta get there early, we didn’t know how many they have, and we wanted to make sure. I didn’t get a copy and I went to like 10 record stores."

Even though this was the biggest Record Store Day printing ever, 75,000 of the album wasn’t enough. Resellers are already listing this record more than triple the amount of what its worth.

Bishop said their sales Saturday were more than what they get in a typical month. "It was kind of pandemonium," he said. "It was like a Super Bowl atmosphere but for music. It was cool."

If you weren’t able to get your hands on this album, you’re unfortunately out of luck. Cactus Music has sold out of all its copies.