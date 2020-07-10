Suspect wanted in weekend double shooting found dead

article

The suspect wanted in connection with a double shooting at a Greenway area apartment was found dead at a hotel on Monday.

Authorities identified Arian Hojat, 34, as the suspect involved in the shooting.

Police said Hojat was found dead Monday in a motel room in Lytle, Texas of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to police, this all started after they responded to a discharge of a firearm call, just after 6 p.m. on the 3200 block of Norfolk Street Friday at an apartment complex.

A release stated that the two females, ages 32 and 34, were found dead inside an apartment, and they appeared to have had gunshot wounds.

Police said an initial investigation showed the incident was between one of the females and Hojat, police said.

No other details as to the motive for the shooting.