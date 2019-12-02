Suspect wanted in deadly shooting of 26-year-old man in Houston parking lot

article

Houston police released surveillance photos of a suspect wanted in the deadly shooting of a 26-year-old man in a corner store parking lot.

The man was shot in the 5400 block of Court on November 30 just after 9 p.m.

According to police, the victim and the suspect were involved in a verbal altercation in the parking lot. Police say the altercation escalated, and the suspect shot the victim in the chest. The man died at the scene.

Police are searching for a suspect in the deadly shooting of a 26-year-old man. (Houston Police Department)

Police say the suspect is described only as a light-skinned black male in his mid 20's, wearing a dark t-shirt and possibly gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information in this case or on the identity of the wanted suspect is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.