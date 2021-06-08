Suspect wanted in deadly shooting of 17-year-old at Houston hotel

article

Police say a suspect has been charged and is wanted in the deadly shooting of a 17-year-old at a Houston hotel.

Omari Sykes, 18, is charged with murder. Police say he is not in custody.

The shooting occurred at a hotel on Greenway Plaza Drive around 5:45 a.m. Saturday.

Police say 17-year-old Nashibo Taylor had been shot while inside of the business.

Officers and Houston Fire Department paramedics rendered first aid, but Taylor died at the scene.

According to HPD, further investigation led to the identification of Sykes as a suspect in the case.

Anyone with information on Sykes' whereabouts or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.