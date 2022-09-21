Suspect told Houston restaurant employees it was his first robbery, police say

Houston police say a suspect who told employees at a fast food restaurant that it was his first robbery ended up leaving empty-handed.

Authorities are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect in the incident that occurred around 6:10 p.m. Sunday in the 8000 block of Howard.

Police say the male suspect walked up to the employee who was behind the counter and asked for change for $100.

When the employee turned around to ask his manager, police say the male displayed a handgun from his pocket. That’s when police say the suspect told them that it was his first robbery, and he wanted money from the register.

According to HPD, the manager told the suspect that she wasn’t going to open the register for him, and the suspect tried to negotiate with her. After failing to do so, police say he became frustrated and left the restaurant.

Police are still searching for the suspect who is described as a Hispanic male, 17 to 25 years old, who was wearing a black shirt and was armed with a handgun.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.