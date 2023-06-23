A suspect has been charged more than 15 years after a woman was found dead in a field next to a construction site in Houston.

Houston police say Joshua Sinclair Owens, 34, is charged with murder in the death of 48-year-old Marsha Mitchell.

Joshua Sinclair Owens (Photo: Houston Police Department)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

According to police, Mitchell’s body was found in the field in the 2600 block of Reed Road on the morning of June 11, 2008. Authorities say she had last been seen alive the night before, getting into a vehicle with an unidentified man in the 12200 block of Fondren Road.

Police say the investigation identified then-19-year-old Owens as a suspect in the case. More than a decade later, in 2022, police say additional DNA evidence and further investigation implicated him in the case.

SUGGESTED: Parents speak publicly for first time in over 20 years following horrific murders of 2 teens

He was charged in the case on Wednesday. Police say he is currently in the Harris County Joint Processing Center on unrelated charges.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at (713)308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.