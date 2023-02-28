Suspect indicted in connection to Galveston doctor's hit and run death

article

A Galveston County Grand Jury has returned an indictment against one suspect in connection to the death of a Galveston doctor.

According to a statement, Cianna Marie Mims was indicted on a third-degree felony offense of tampering with evidence for her involvement in the death of Dr. Nancy Hughes. Mims had previously been charged with the misdemeanor offense of failure to report a felony.

Officials said on Friday, Logan Andrew Llewellyn, Mims' co-defendant, pled guilty to the felony charge of accident involving death for the hit-and-run killing of Hughes.

Llewellyn was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Logan Llewellyn (Photo: Jail Records)

Officials stated prosecutors Kacey Launius and Rebekah Saunders worked closely with investigators of the Galveston Police Department and consulted with family members of Dr. Hughes in coming to the agreement.

In a statement, officials added, "One of the benefits to the State of Texas in Llewellyn’s plea to seven years in prison is that the State no longer had to reach any agreements with Cianna Mims in exchange for her testimony against Llewellyn. The State can now proceed in prosecuting Cianna Mims to the full extent of her involvement in the death of Dr. Hughes."

Tampering with evidence carries a range of punishment of 2-10 years prison.