Galveston doctor killed in bicycle crash, authorities searching for suspects

Galveston police are investigating after a doctor was killed in a bicycle crash on Friday morning.

According to authorities, two passersby heading to the east end of the Seawall came upon the scene around 6:40 a.m.

The victim, 67-year-old Doctor Nancy Hughes was killed in the crash.

Galveston Police Department officers closed the area until noon to investigate.

If you have any information about this crash, contact Galveston County Crime Stoppers at the anonymous tip line at (409) 763-TIPS.