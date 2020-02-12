Suspect in custody following police chase in Phoenix

A wanted fugitive is in custody following a nearly 50-mile police chase along westbound Interstate 10 in Phoenix.

U.S. Marshals say the suspect is a wanted fugitive out of Utah. He was being sought on suspicion of forgery and armed theft.

On Wednesday, a Marshals Service task force tried to stop the man in a white SUV about 11:45 a.m. in Mesa, but he failed to yield and that started a chase that headed west on Interstate 10 and eventually involved more than a dozen police and DPS vehicles.

Authorities later used stop sticks to slow the fugitive’s SUV and TV broadcasts showed the vehicle driving on front rims and one flat rear tire.

The chase ended at about 12:30 p.m. when law enforcement vehicles performed a maneuver to stop the fugitive’s vehicle near the freeway’s Verrado Way exit in the White Tanks Mountain area.

The suspect was taken into custody. His name has not been released.

I-10 eastbound at Watson was closed during the pursuit and reopened just after 12:30 p.m. Westbound I-10 remains closed at Verrado Way.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.