Suspect described as having a 'large nose' robs Houston store, police need your help locating him

The Houston Police Department needs your help locating a man who robbed a Houston store in late January.

The robbery occurred on the 1100 block of Cavalcade when an unknown male entered a general store just before 5:15 p.m.

That's when authorities said the suspect approached an employee behind the counter, displayed a handgun, and demanded money from the register.

Police said the employees complied with the suspect's demands by giving money from the cash drawers. The suspect also removed cigarettes and fled the location on foot.

The victim's described the suspect as a light skinned Black male, mid 20's, 5'8" tall, large nose, calm demeanor, and small build.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS, submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.