Houston Police Department are investigating after a man died following a road rage incident with officers on Saturday morning.

Around 8:30 a.m., officers saw a disturbance with erratic driving on the I-10 feeder westbound near Lockwood and approached the vehicle. One man got out of the car after not complying with officers and ran down the embankment onto the freeway.

HPD officers chased the man who tried to cross the freeway. A car was unable to stop and hit the man, police say.

Officials pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Information is preliminary as this is an ongoing investigation by HPD investigators. Anyone with possible information is asked to call the HPD Vehicular Crimes Division at 713-247-4072.