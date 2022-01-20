Suspect charged with intoxication manslaughter for deadly NE Houston crash

article

A driver has been charged in a deadly Wednesday morning crash along a highway in northeast Houston.

Houston police say Bryan Keith Rone, 37, is charged with intoxication manslaughter.

The crash occurred in the 8900 block of the North Loop East around 1:45 a.m.

Police say Rone was driving westbound when he failed to maintain a single lane and struck a median.

Authorities say the vehicle flipped, and the passenger was ejected. The passenger, identified only as a 36-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to HPD, Rone was treated at a hospital for minor injuries and showed signs of intoxication.

He was charged and transported to jail.

