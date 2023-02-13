One man is facing charges after burglarizing at least two Houston-area libraries.

51-year-old James Wilson is charged with burglary of a building.

James Wilson

According to a release, between October 17 and February 1, 10 Houston Public Libraries were burglarized during off hours.

In all cases, authorities said, the suspect forced entry into the libraries while they were closed and used a sledgehammer to target copiers and cash machines for money.

Based on surveillance video, a suspect was identified, and the cases were linked.

Then on Feburary 6, Hedwig Village police officers were called out to a burglary on Corbinale Road.

When officers arrived, the found a glass door shattered and Wilson was inside where a copy machine cash box had been burglarized.

He was later arrested and charged.

Upon collaboration with the Houston Police Department, investigators spoke with Wilson and noted he matched the suspect in the surveillance photo from a burglary that occurred on January 5 at the Pleasantville Neighborhood Library, located on Gellhorn Street.

Wilson has also been charged in connection with that burglary.

It's unclear if Wilson is connected to the other burglaries that have been reported.