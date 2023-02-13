Woman dead due to falling out of car window after argument with driver in north Houston

A woman is dead after a supposed drunken argument while driving on the freeway in north Houston, officials say.

According to Sergeant David Rose, around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday evening in the 3000 block of North Freeway near Calvacade Street an HPD officer saw a woman's body on the roadway.

Reports say the woman was in a car with a man and the couple had just left a club. The two were having an argument while intoxicated and the woman demanded the man let her out of the car.

SUGGESTED: 16-year-old shot, killed outside apartments in north Houston

Rose says she started to climb out of the window. The man says he attempted to grab her but wasn't able to get a grip on her.

The woman then fell out of the window onto the main lanes. Police say she wasn't hit by any cars.

The man pulled over the car over, officials say. Rose says he is cooperating with the police.

MORE STORIES IN CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY

Houston police say the male driver was detained by officers.

The woman was believed to be around 26-years-old and the man is 23-years-old.

Officials say they are still trying to piece together what happened. The driver will be charged with driving while intoxicated, Rose said.