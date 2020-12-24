Suspect arrested, charged in violent attack of Houston bar employee over mask

article

Police have arrested the suspect in the violent attack of a Houston bar employee who reportedly asked a customer to wear a mask while inside the business.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo tweeted the news Thursday morning.

The suspect has been identified as Patrick Kelly.

Kelly, 32, has been charged with assault, bodily injury, according to Chief Acevedo.

Earlier this week, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner called for the attacker to be charged and arrested, calling it "foolishness."

He tweeted out his dismay on Wednesday.

The victim of the bar attack Josh Vaughan has worked security at Grand Prize Bar in the Museum District off-and-on for nearly seven years.

Vaughan told FOX 26 the man, who is now arrested, appeared frustrated that he was repeatedly being asked to put his mask on.

After the third request, the man came out of the bathroom, ran towards Josh, and smashed a whiskey glass on his head. Vaughan said he began bleeding profusely and had to be taken to the hospital.

Vaughan said he had to undergo a CT scan and now has 10 stitches in his head. He has also been suffering from a constant headache.