Charges have been filed against a suspect following a deadly October 2022 shooting in Houston.

Jalon Whitley, 21, is charged with murder in connection to the death of 25-year-old Jonte L. Grant.

The shooting occurred on the 9600 block of West Montgomery Road back on October 3.

Police said they responded to a shooting at an apartment complex and found Grant between apartment buildings suffering from a gunshot wound.

Grant was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Authorities said further investigation revealed Whitley as one of three suspects involved in the incident. The two other unidentified suspects remain at large.

Whitley was arrested on Tuesday without incident.

Anyone with additional information regarding this case is urged to contact Houston Police Department Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600 or you can also contact Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS where you can submit your tip anonymously.