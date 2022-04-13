Suspect arrested after attempting to kidnap young girls in Deer Park, Pasadena

article

The suspect, who allegedly attempted to kidnap three young girls in Deer Park and Pasadena last week, is now in custody, police said.

According to the Pasadena Police Department, Chase Brefczynski, was located, arrested, and charged with one count of aggravated attempted kidnapping.

BACKGROUND: Police need help finding suspect who attempted to kidnap 3 young girls in Deer Park, Pasadena

Police said he was located around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday in Lufkin.

We're told officers from the Pasadena Police Department's Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force and the Angelina County Sheriff's Office worked together to take the suspect into custody without incident.

Police are asking any other potential victims or witnesses to come forward by contacting Detective S. Espino at (713) 475-7266.