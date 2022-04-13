Expand / Collapse search

Suspect arrested after attempting to kidnap young girls in Deer Park, Pasadena

Pasadena
Chase Brefczynski article

Chase Brefczynski (Source: Pasadena Police Department)

PASADENA, Texas - The suspect, who allegedly attempted to kidnap three young girls in Deer Park and Pasadena last week, is now in custody, police said.

According to the Pasadena Police Department, Chase Brefczynski, was located, arrested, and charged with one count of aggravated attempted kidnapping. 

Police said he was located around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday in Lufkin. 

FOX 26’s Natalie Hee spoke with parents of one of the victims, where officials say a man driving a gray car was following young girls to try and lure them to his car and even pulled out a gun and threatened one of them.

We're told officers from the Pasadena Police Department's Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force and the Angelina County Sheriff's Office worked together to take the suspect into custody without incident. 

Police are asking any other potential victims or witnesses to come forward by contacting Detective S. Espino at (713) 475-7266