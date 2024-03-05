The anticipation of Super Tuesday was tangible with hundreds of thousands already having cast their ballots.

LATEST SUPER TUESDAY ELECTION RESULTS

As ample voting options remain with 545 polling centers across Harris County, those who have yet to vote still have time.

Tenesia Hudspeth is the Harris County Clerk and throughout the day has been providing updates on the progress of the votes.

As of 2 P.M. more than 70,000 voters have cast their votes and more than 200,000 votes were cast during the in-person early voting period, as well as through mail.

The polling centers will be kept open until 7 P.M. and those in line by that time will be permitted to cast their vote.

Another update will be provided after 7 P.M. and 10 P.M.

Fox 26 will be reporting throughout the evening, bringing the latest updates as they come.

For all information on voting, visit harrisvotes.com and for official election results click here.