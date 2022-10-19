Sunshine Kids celebrates 40 years of supporting children battling cancer

One group that will be cheering loudly for the Astros is the Sunshine Kids! This non-profit constantly teams up with the 'Stros to bring rays of sunshine to children with cancer. They have a lot to celebrate, it's also their 40th anniversary!

There’s nothing more fun for kids than to run the actual bases at Minute Maid Park, where their sports heroes play ball.

Jillian Goldman's family got the opportunity of a lifetime. They got to be in Minute Maid Park, shortly after the Astros won the World Series a few years ago. This was a beautiful break for this family, after dealing with their son, David's, diagnosis of leukemia.

"It was just such a special day. We'd have the opportunity to see games, thanks to the Sunshine Kids, prior which are always amazing to go to, but to get to be in their space, on their field. My kids ran the bases that these wonderful, amazing award-winning players had ran. It’s just absolutely memorable. Absolutely one of our favorite memories from this period in our kids’ lives, that we could have possibly had," says a smiling Jillian.

She's thankful for the partnership between the 'Stros and Sunshine Kids.

"I think of the amazing opportunity for my family to just have fun and get to be just kids and not anything more in an environment that is understanding of their different needs and understanding of maybe how difficult things have been for them in the past and focusing on making this day special and as memorable for them for positive reasons as possible," says Jillian.

Sunshine Kids Executive Director Jennifer Wisler helps lead many of the special events.

"Children and families experiencing the hardest battle and showing incredible courage and strength. Bringing them together so that they can go through it with each other and not fight alone is such an incredible thing," says Jennifer.

Now the Sunshine Kids will be celebrating 40 grand years in style at Minute Maid Park, where magic often happens for the little ones.

"We’re hosting a 40th anniversary Sunshine & Stars Gala at Minute Maid Park on Friday, November 11, honoring Craig Biggio, our national spokesperson and his family. The event is sponsored by the Astros! We are excited to not only celebrate four decades of wonderful opportunities for children with cancer and their families and the commitment of Craig Biggio and his family for all they've done for us, but also give the kids a chance to shine," says Jennifer.

Until their bright, starry night they'll be cheering on the Astros all the way.

"We couldn't be more proud of our Houston Astros! We know they are always champions and we're thankful for their continued support," exclaims Jennifer.

She also wants to make sure you know they still have a few tickets available for their special upcoming gala! You can head to this website for more information: https://www.sunshinekids.org