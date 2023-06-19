Summer Break Learning: How parents can keep kids engaged with reading | Insights from parents of all ages

Summer break doesn’t mean a break from learning! Educators encourage parents to make sure their kids continue to read during the summer. It’s a hard task for some, but we spoke with parents of all age groups to see what works for them!

"We go to the library a lot to get paper books. I read to them a lot picture books and novels. We just make sure our house has a lot of books in it. We are surrounded by books all the time," said Elizabeth Baker, a mother of a 12, 10 and 7-year-old. "One of my kids has ADHD and one of my kids has dyslexia, so getting them to sit down and hold a paper book, sit for 30 minutes and read is just hard. They do it, but we do a lot of audiobooks."

It’s where I came across an article that lists out parent approved reading programs including the famous Pizza Hut Book It that has been around since 1984! Becca Slocum has a 6-year-old just learning how to read.

"I saw in the Houston Moms post about reading groups like Pizza Hut Book is still a thing which I did not know about. I am very excited about, and he will very much be motivated by that," said Slocum. "We started doing it during quarantine. It is an afternoon teatime. I make tea and snacks, and we read books together. That’s how we work through chapter books and some fun story books that way."

Andrea Portilla is a parent of teenagers and explained what has worked for her kids.

"They work so hard. He just went through junior year. He is doing college essays, he is doing a lot of stuff and working really hard. He has a job, so it’s like I just want you to read a little bit. I am not expecting you to have 20 books like your younger sister, I’m expecting you to just do a little bit. We set the expectation for what we think he can do."

