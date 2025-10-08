Sugar Land: Deadly road rage shooting shuts down Dairy Ashford; shooting tied to Houston killings, HPD says

The Brief A shooting was reported on Dairy Ashford Road near Highway 90. The roadway is closed as police investigate. According to HPD, the shooting is tied to two deadly Houston shootings.



Sugar Land police have closed off part of Dairy Ashford Road as they investigate a deadly shooting. HPD says this shooting is tied to two Houston-area scenes.

Sugar Land: Dairy Ashford Road shooting

What we know:

The shooting was reported in the 12900 block of Dairy Ashford Road, near Highway 90.

Police have closed off Dairy Ashford from Julie Rivers Drive to Corporate Drive. Drivers are asked to find alternate routes.

Police tell FOX 26 that one person had been shot and was taken to a hospital. They later reported the scene as a homicide.

The shooter has not been caught.

Police say there is no active threat to the public.

Ties to Houston killings

Big picture view:

According to HPD Lieutenant Larry Crowson, the Sugar Land shooting is tied to two deadly shooting scenes in Houston.

Lt. Crowson said the Sugar Land shooting happened at about 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday. At about 1:30, Houston Police were called to a mechanic shop on Fondren Road near West Orem Drive.

Lt. Crowson said the suspect in the Sugar Land shooting had shot and killed a mechanic at the Fondren shop. Another man allegedly started filming the suspect, and the suspect shot and killed him.

HPD then received a shooting call in the 8000 block of Creekbend Drive near South Gessner Road. Allegedly, the suspect was found deceased in the suspect vehicle with a gunshot wound that's believed to be self-inflicted.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time. According to HPD Lt. Crowson, the Sugar Land victim was a woman, and the three who died in Houston were male.

There is no information of a possible motive.

This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.