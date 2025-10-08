Suspect kills three in Houston, Sugar Land; dies with suspect self-inflicted gunshot, police say

The Brief The suspect allegedly shot and killed a woman during a road rage incident in Sugar Land. The person then reportedly shot and killed a mechanic and a witness in Houston. The suspect was later found with what's believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.



A suspect is dead after allegedly shooting and killing three people in Houston and Sugar Land on Wednesday, according to Houston police.

Houston, Sugar Land shootings

What we know:

According to HPD Lt. Larry Crowson, the crime spree started in Sugar Land. A road rage shooting was reported at about 12:30 p.m. in the 129000 block of Dairy Ashford Road, near Highway 90.

Lt. Crowson says a woman was killed in the Sugar Land shooting, and the suspect drove away.

At about 1:30 p.m., Houston Police were called to a mechanic shop on Fondren Road near West Orem Drive.

Lt. Crowson said the suspect in the Sugar Land shooting had shot and killed a mechanic at the Fondren shop. Another man allegedly started filming the suspect, and the suspect shot and killed him.

HPD then received a shooting call in the 8000 block of Creekbend Drive near South Gessner Road. Allegedly, the suspect was found deceased in the suspect vehicle with a gunshot wound that's believed to be self-inflicted.

What we don't know:

No one has been identified at this time.

There is no information about a possible motive.