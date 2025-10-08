Expand / Collapse search

Suspect kills three in Houston, Sugar Land; dies with suspect self-inflicted gunshot, police say

By , and
Updated  October 8, 2025 3:50pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • The suspect allegedly shot and killed a woman during a road rage incident in Sugar Land.
    • The person then reportedly shot and killed a mechanic and a witness in Houston.
    • The suspect was later found with what's believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

HOUSTON - A suspect is dead after allegedly shooting and killing three people in Houston and Sugar Land on Wednesday, according to Houston police.

Houston, Sugar Land shootings

Deadly Houston, Sugar Land shootings | Full police report

Deadly Houston, Sugar Land shootings | Full police report

A suspect is among four people dead following shootings in Houston and Sugar Land on Wednesday. Houston Police Lieutenant Larry Crowson provided preliminary information.

What we know:

According to HPD Lt. Larry Crowson, the crime spree started in Sugar Land. A road rage shooting was reported at about 12:30 p.m. in the 129000 block of Dairy Ashford Road, near Highway 90.

Lt. Crowson says a woman was killed in the Sugar Land shooting, and the suspect drove away. 

Featured

Sugar Land: Deadly road rage shooting shuts down Dairy Ashford, police say
article

Sugar Land: Deadly road rage shooting shuts down Dairy Ashford, police say

The shooting was reported on Dairy Ashford Road near Highway 90.

At about 1:30 p.m., Houston Police were called to a mechanic shop on Fondren Road near West Orem Drive.

Lt. Crowson said the suspect in the Sugar Land shooting had shot and killed a mechanic at the Fondren shop. Another man allegedly started filming the suspect, and the suspect shot and killed him.

HPD then received a shooting call in the 8000 block of Creekbend Drive near South Gessner Road. Allegedly, the suspect was found deceased in the suspect vehicle with a gunshot wound that's believed to be self-inflicted.

What we don't know:

No one has been identified at this time.

There is no information about a possible motive.

The Source: Houston Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyHouston