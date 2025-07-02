Sugar Land resident celebrating his 102nd birthday
SUGAR LAND, Texas - He's known as Mr. Sing and is a resident at Grand Living Riverstone in Sugar Land.
He was surrounded by his two sons, daughter, and grandson on his 102nd birthday.
How did he live so long?
"He lets things go by, takes life as it is," he said.
He has a sister in Austin who is 103.
Mr. Sing also wrote a book called "Destined to Survive."
