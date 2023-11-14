William P. Hobby Airport ranks 4th in the country for the worst airports for holiday travel, according to a new study by AGamble.

MORE HOBBY AIRPORT NEWS

The study looked at flight departure data during the 2022 holiday season and found that 41% of flights were delayed or canceled at Hobby Airport. AGamble reports that there were 1,453 canceled holiday flights and 534 delayed flights in 2022.

Last Thanksgiving, AGamble reports William P. Hobby experienced 391 canceled or delayed flights. Throughout the post-Thanksgiving holiday season, a total of 1,596 flights were affected.

However, travelers might be better off departing from George Bush Intercontinental Airport, which ranks 6th for the most on-time holiday departures, according to AGamble.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Last holiday season, 73.6% of departing flights at George Bush Intercontinental were on-time, according to the Bureau of Transportation.