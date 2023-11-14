Expand / Collapse search

William P. Hobby Airport ranked 4th worst airport for holiday travel

Hobby
Houston Hobby Airport was named one of the worst airports for holiday travel, according to a survey.

HOUSTON - William P. Hobby Airport ranks 4th in the country for the worst airports for holiday travel, according to a new study by AGamble. 

The study looked at flight departure data during the 2022 holiday season and found that 41% of flights were delayed or canceled at Hobby Airport. AGamble reports that there were 1,453 canceled holiday flights and 534 delayed flights in 2022. 

Last Thanksgiving, AGamble reports William P. Hobby experienced 391 canceled or delayed flights. Throughout the post-Thanksgiving holiday season, a total of 1,596 flights were affected.

However, travelers might be better off departing from George Bush Intercontinental Airport, which ranks 6th for the most on-time holiday departures, according to AGamble. 

Last holiday season, 73.6% of departing flights at George Bush Intercontinental were on-time, according to the Bureau of Transportation. 