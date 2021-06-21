A study ranking the best cities for a COVID-safe summer vacation placed a Houston suburb at the very bottom of the list.

LawnStarter.com released a study of the best cities for a COVID-vaccinated vacation. The study compared the 200 biggest cities in the U.S. across 30 key metrics, including vaccination rates.

Among the 200 cities on the list, Texas cities did not fare well for a summer "Vaxcation."

Texas cities made up 3 of the 10 most poorly ranked cities for fun and COVID-safe summer getaways, including Pasadena ranked at No. 193, Mesquite at No. 194, and Grand Prairie as the runner up for worst city for a summer "vaxcation" at No. 199.

Major Texas cities also made appearances toward the bottom of the list with relatively low ranks.

Houston, TX came in at No. 148, barely above San Antonio at No. 152, and Dallas was not far off at No. 144.

The Texas city highest on the list for a COVID-safe vacation was Austin with a rank of No. 62.

The low-risk summer break list was made using 30 key metrics from airbnb rates, to weather, to vaccination rates collected on June 9.

The 6-part metric, included scores for getting around the city, lodging, drinking and dining, having fun, staying safe, and being outside. Each main criterion was broken down into subcategories, such as per-kilometer taxi rate, average hotel rate, and number of attractions.

Vaccination rates were not the only safety concerns included in the metric, as natural hazards, and crime index were also calculated into the overall score under the "staying safe" category.

First-place on the list for best cities to visit this summer while staying safe went to San Francisco, CA.

