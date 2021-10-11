Expand / Collapse search

Students, staff return to YES Prep Southwest campus following school shooting 10 days ago

HOUSTON - Students and staff at the YES Prep Southwest campus returned to school Monday for the first time since a shooting on campus 10 days ago.

Emotional support dogs and counselors were on campus to welcome the students, teachers, and staff.

On October 1, a man opened fire inside the school. 

The shot grazed principal Eric Espinoza.

Dexter Kelsey faces multiple charges including aggravated assault of a public servant.

