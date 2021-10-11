Students, staff return to YES Prep Southwest campus following school shooting 10 days ago

article

Students and staff at the YES Prep Southwest campus returned to school Monday for the first time since a shooting on campus 10 days ago.



Emotional support dogs and counselors were on campus to welcome the students, teachers, and staff.

On October 1, a man opened fire inside the school.



The shot grazed principal Eric Espinoza.

Dexter Kelsey faces multiple charges including aggravated assault of a public servant.

