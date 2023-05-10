Conroe ISD officials said a fight between two Conroe Independent School District students on Wednesday morning ended thanks to the help of students who stepped in.

School officials said the fight took place in a locker room at College Park High School before the school day started.

A folding knife was involved in the situation, officials said.

Conroe ISD police and school administrators arrived quickly to take control of the situation.

EMS was called to evaluate any students who may have been injured.

School officials said the students involved are no longer on campus.

Principal Mark Murrell said, "We do not tolerate this type of behavior, and it will be addressed in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct and the laws of the State of Texas. I want to commend the student that helped end this situation quickly as well as our staff. They did an excellent job and made it clear that we do not want this kind of behavior taking place on our campus. We are very proud of them. This was an isolated incident on campus."

No word yet what charges the students may be facing.