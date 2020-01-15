Expand / Collapse search

Students injured when storm tears down part of school in Clinton, North Carolina

Published 
Updated 16 hours ago
Storyful

Microburst blows through school gym

Surveillance video shows the moment when a microburst blew through a school gym in North Carolina.

CLINTON, N.C. - Three fifth-grade students suffered injuries after a ‘microburst’ blew through Union Intermediate Elementary School in Clinton, North Carolina, during a storm on Monday, January 13.

This video provided to Storyful by the Sampson County School District shows the students playing in the gymnasium as a roof section at the back of the building is blown off, sending the children scattering.

According to ABC 11, 21 children and a teacher were in the gymnasium when the incident happened. Three students were taken to hospital but have since been released.

The National Weather Service confirmed a microburst came through the area on Monday, creating wind speeds of up to 85 mph.

According to the NWS, a microburst is a column of sinking air within a thunderstorm that can cause extensive damage at the surface.